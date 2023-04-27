More than thirty firefighters and specialist vehicles were called to a fire at Horris Hill Preparatory School near Newbury.

They were responding to a 999-call which reported smoke in the loft of a three-storey building.

The first emergency crew on the scene found smoke pouring out of the roof and requested back-up. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The school says all children and staff are safe and accounted for.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Horris Hill Prep School

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Hampshire and Berkshire firefighters were alerted to a fire at a school in Newtown Common at around midday.

"The initial call into the HIWFRS Control Room reported smoke in the loft, and upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from the rooftop and requested more resources to attend.

"Crews from Basingstoke, Whitchurch, Winchester and Royal Berkshire FRS are on the scene, supported by specialist vehicles from Romsey, Rushmoor, Eastleigh and Fleet.

Horris Hill School logo

Horris Hill is an independent day and boarding preparatory school for children aged 4–13. Director and Head of New Business Emily Winsor-Russell said: "We can confirm that there is a fire at Horris Hill school, in a building away from the main school site.

"All children and staff are safe and accounted for and the fire service is on site currently dealing with the fire.

"A communication has been sent to all parents to let them know about the fire and that everyone at the school is safe."

The fire was brought under control and emergency workers remained at the scene damping down.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...