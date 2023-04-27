The mother of a Southampton teenager who was murdered on the driveway of his own home in broad daylight, says her days begin and end with crying.

19-year-old Dawid Such was stabbed in the back, leg, abdomen and arm on Langhorn Road, before collapsing in the street, during what police described as an 'abhorrent attack' on Sunday 24 July last year.

Today (Thursday 27 April) at Winchester Crown Court, Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue, Southampton, Cleohurtz Uchenna Onyeasi, 21, of Ellingham View, Dartford, Kent, and Donovan Neil Thomas, 36, of Norwood High Street, London were jailed for life for his murder.

But Dawid’s mother Karolina said his death has caused her life to come to a halt.

In a victim personal statement to the court she said: "Nothing makes sense for me anymore.

"I only feel emptiness, grief, suffering, melancholy. My days begin and end with crying.

“I will never come to terms with my child's passing. Nobody had the right to take his life.

An aerial view of Langhorn Road where Dawid Such was stabbed to death. Credit: Hampshire Police

"I gave him life and he was supposed to live it with us.

"Nobody knows how much it hurts to walk past Dawid's empty room and bed, when I know that just recently he was with us, enjoying life”

Paying homage to her son, Karolina added: “Dawid was a very good child - very tender, with a good heart.

"I cannot imagine the rest of my days without him.

"He had plans for the future that will not come true now. My heart breaks with grief.”

