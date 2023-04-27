More than a dozen swans have been rescued after they were left covered in oil at Sandhurst Memorial Park in Berkshire.

Distressed walkers reported seeing birds struggling in the water with grease clinging to their feathers.

Swan Support charity workers were alerted and were able to round up nearly all the creatures but said a small number flew away.

The birds were taken away to be washed and cleaned in a specialist unit at the Swan Sanctuary.

One of the swans covered in oil at Sandhurst Memorial Park. Credit: Swan Support

The source of the oil spill has not been identified.

The charity said the swan rescue operation that swung into action shows why their work is so important: "The oil coating their feathers will remove their waterproofing meaning they will become waterlogged resulting in them spending more time out of the water and being vulnerable to predators and dogs off leads.

"Whilst we were able to rescue the majority a couple did fly off so if they make their way back to the pond or if you see them in the area do please call us - we are 24/7 and have rescuers nearby.

"We will also be out checking the area over the next couple of days."

