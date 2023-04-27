Oxfordshire's NHS Trust says it will not tolerate its staff being verbally abused when they're ringing patients to reschedule appointments.

They say people are venting their anger and frustration when they receive a call to say their planned hospital visits are being postponed due to ongoing strike action.

Officials say they will note the abuse and will take action against those who insult their staff.

Posting on social media, they called for understanding from patients in challenging circumstances.

They said: "We fully understand and appreciate how disappointing and frustrating any delay of an appointment is, and we will only do this if we absolutely have to.

"Our staff are doing their best in challenging circumstances to make sure you are informed as soon as possible.

"We do not tolerate abuse of our staff and abuse will be noted and further action may be taken."

The Royal College of Nurses is taking industrial action at NHS trusts across England, including Oxford University Hospitals (OUH), from 8pm on Sunday 30 April to 8pm on Tuesday 2 May.

Oxfordshire NHS Trust warns patients not to verbally abuse hospital staff

Chief Operating Officer at OUH Sara Randall said: "We recognise and respect the right of our staff to take part in lawful industrial action, and have been working with our staff and union partners to ensure the safety of our patients, and the wellbeing of our staff.

"We hope that everyone is able to enjoy the May Bank Holiday weekend and then May Morning, but we are asking people to be particularly mindful of the fact that our services will be additionally stretched during this time, and to enjoy themselves responsibly.

"As always, our priority is to continue to provide safe care for our patients, and anyone with a rescheduled appointment will be rebooked in for the soonest time possible."

They are asking patients who have not heard from them by the day of their appointment to attend as planned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...