Credit: Cotswold Wildlife Park

Rare Giant Mexican Leaf Frogs have been born at Cotswold Wildlife Park for the first time in its history.

And keepers have affectionally named one of the new arrivals 'Grumpy' because he always looks like he's in a bad mood.

Amphibians are the most threatened group of vertebrates on the planet and staff had to carefully recreate conditions to mimic the dry forests of Mexico, where the species originates.

The dedication of staff paid off as Reptile Keeper Meg Howard explained: "This is a great success for our team and a first for this species at the Park.

April is worldwide National Frog Month. Credit: Cotswold Wildlife Park

"For me, the best moments were discovering the first big clump of frogspawn and seeing it start to develop within just 24 hours, and then to see the first froglet climbing out of the water.

"Frogs are one of the most charismatic creatures on earth and rearing them is one ofmy absolute favourite parts of my job.

"To be involved with our first-time breeding success is a career highlight."

Curator of Cotswold Wildlife Park, Jamie Craig, added: “We treat the rearing of any amphibian to adulthood as a success. The metamorphosing stages can be very tricky and we are delighted to have had success with our Mexican Leaf Frogs."