It was a 'ruff' day for firefighters in Hampshire who rescued two dogs in two hours.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were alerted after a dog had become trapped on a railway embankment in Portsmouth.

It had its lead tangled in the undergrowth on Gurnard Road in Cosham on Monday morning (24 April).

Working with Network Rail officers, the crew were able to reach the pet and reunite it with its owner after about an hour.

Less than an hour later, the crew was called to rescue a greyhound from a drain in Newbolt Road, Portsmouth.

Firefighters were able to enter the drain and recover the pooch.

The crew returned shortly after midday with plenty of 'tails' to tell of their animal rescue antics.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...