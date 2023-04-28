An urgent instruction to improve "appalling" conditions at a young offender institution has been issued by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons after boys were found to be held in solitary confinement for "days on end".

The demand comes after an inspection at HMYOI in Cookham Wood earlier this month found that a quarter of boys were being held in solitary confinement, including two for more than 100 days.

The use of solitary confinement was to "manage conflict" between inmates and the inspectors found that children at the centre felt unsafe, with many making improvised weapons from kettles and other metal objects to protect themselves.

The inspectors also found the facility in "poor overall condition with dirty living units and broken equipment".

Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: "Many of these children have committed serious crimes and have rightly been detained.

"Nevertheless, they are still children, many of whom have come from very difficult backgrounds.

"They ought to be receiving education and support to make better choices in the future, supporting their rehabilitation and growth into adulthood so they leave custody in a better position than they entered it.

"We spoke to boys who'd had almost no human contact at all in days, and who had resorted to trying to stick up photos of home with toothpaste on the walls of the tiny cells that became their whole world.

"Such treatment of children is appalling. This is a scandal and it cannot be allowed to continue."

450 staff, including 44 managers - 24 of which were senior leaders - were employed at Cookham Wood to manage 77 children. Credit: ITV Meridian

Describing the use of solitary confinement, a spokesman for the inspectorate said: "Records showed that it was not unusual for these boys to not come out of their cells for days on end, with no meaningful human interaction, education or other intervention.

"At the time of the inspection, 90% of children were subjected to 'keep aparts', meaning they were not allowed to mix with some of their peers, and staff were managing 583 individual conflicts in a population of 77 children.

"Children told inspectors they felt unsafe and were increasingly resorting to carrying weapons, many of which were made from metal which boys had scavenged from equipment in their cells including kettles in a bid to protect themselves.

"More than 200 weapons had been recovered in the six months preceding the inspection, despite inadequate searching procedures."

He added: "Cookham Wood was in a poor overall condition, with dirty living units and broken equipment.

"Prison staff were exhausted, with significant shortfalls on wings, and, while many clearly cared about the children, they felt unsupported by senior managers and had given up hope that improvement was possible."

He added: "The fact that such rich resources were delivering this unacceptable service for just 77 children indicated that much of it was currently wasted, underused or in need of reorganisation to improve outcomes at the site."

The Justice Secretary must respond within 28 days setting out a plan for improvement at the facility.

Prisons minister Damian Hinds said: "Cookham Wood is home to some of society's most troubled children, many with violent convictions, but the situation there is completely unacceptable as it is preventing us from helping these young offenders turn their backs on crime.

"That is why we have already appointed a new governor to provide stronger leadership and started a review into how children were being separated to prevent violence but it is clear further action is needed so we can ensure these children receive the support they need."

