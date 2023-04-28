Officers investigating a suspected rape in Abingdon have made an arrest.

A 56-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.

The victim was walking along a pathway alongside Shelley Close from Northcourt Road between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (22 April) when she was approached by a man.

The man spoke to her briefly before assaulting her.

The victim, a woman aged in her twenties, sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.