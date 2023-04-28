Thames Valley Police arrest Oxford man after woman attacked on Abingdon pathway in broad daylight
Officers investigating a suspected rape in Abingdon have made an arrest.
A 56-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.
The victim was walking along a pathway alongside Shelley Close from Northcourt Road between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (22 April) when she was approached by a man.
The man spoke to her briefly before assaulting her.
The victim, a woman aged in her twenties, sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.