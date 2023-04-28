Thames Valley Police arrest Oxford man after woman attacked on Abingdon pathway in broad daylight

The victim in her twenties was walking along a path Shelley Close towards Northcourt Road when she was attacked. Credit: Google Maps

Officers investigating a suspected rape in Abingdon have made an arrest.

A 56-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.

The victim was walking along a pathway alongside Shelley Close from Northcourt Road between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (22 April) when she was approached by a man.

The man spoke to her briefly before assaulting her.

The victim, a woman aged in her twenties, sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

Rape investigation launched after woman attacked on path in broad daylight
Drug driver jailed for crash caused by jealous rage that killed woman