Sussex Police is offering a reward of £1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Theo Black.

The 32-year-old, who has links to North Chailey, Brighton and Crawley, is wanted in relation to a serious assault.

Theo is around 5’11”, of medium build and has dark facial hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, which reads "gift of god".

Anyone who sees him, or has any relevant information in relation to his disappearance, should dial 999 and quote serial 1070 of 20/03.