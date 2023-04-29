Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Alan Slattery uses a note to demand cash from a bank till.

A 69-year-old man who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.

Alan Slattery, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, passed a note over to staff at the National Building Society in St Leonards and in Bexhill and at Natwest in Bexhill demanding they give him money from the till.

The note read: “'I'M NOT F****** ABOUT, JUST PASS ME THE 10'S AND 20'S NOW AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT."

This is the note Alan Slattery used to demand money from bank staff. Credit: Sussex Police

The note was used in separate banks with no success with Slattery leaving with no money.

Following CCTV enquiries, Slattery was swiftly arrested and charged with three counts of attempted robbery following the incidents in February 2023.

He appeared before Lewes Crown Court and was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

A CCTV image of Alan Slattery entering one of the banks he targeted. Credit: Sussex Police

Inspector Olivia Carroll said: "Slattery is well-known for his previous offences in the area and could therefore be easily identified by staff who reported the incidents to us.

"This led to him being quickly arrested by officers and charged within just 12 hours.

"I welcome this custodial sentence, which shows Sussex Police will not tolerate business crime and we will continue to work alon

gside the business community to protect them from harm and bring perpetrators to justice."