Watch the soldiers being put through their paces in Aldershot.

With a week to go until the King's coronation, the armed forces are continuing meticulous preparations for the global spectacle, including in Aldershot.

The procession is set to be a family affair for some military personnel with ancestors playing key roles in processions as far back as Charles II’s coronation in 1661.

Lieutenant Lachlan de Klee, who will be the Ensign for the Coldstream Guards, said his relatives had taken part in the past two coronations, while his ancestor the Duke of Rothes, John Leslie, carried the sword of state after the restoration of the monarchy.

Lt de Klee is due to carry the King’s Colour from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, a flag that has all the battle honours on it and what he described as the “beating heart of the regiment”.

He said his grandfather took part in the coronation of the late Queen, and his great-grandfather participated in George VI’s coronation.

Speaking about whether he believed he would have children participate in future coronations, he joked: “I’ll have to make sure I’ve got some good to go in however many years’ time.”

Those taking part will make up half the processional group that will accompany the King from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace Credit: ITV News Meridian

Around 700 guardsmen, officers and bandsmen of the Household Division are being put through their paces in Aldershot.

They will make up half the processional group that will accompany the King and Queen Consort from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace straight after the coronation.