A man has died following a fire at his home in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to Milward Road in the early hours of Thursday after a fire broke out in a residential property.

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital but has since passed away.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

At the moment the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter has been passed to the Coroner.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about the incident.

You can get in touch by calling 101 quoting Operation Headford.