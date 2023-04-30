Can you help find missing 14-year-old Inaya-Lei?

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 14 year old girl from Eastleigh.

Inaya-Lei was last seen on Friday afternoon (28 April) in the Nightingale Road area of Eastleigh.

Since being reported missing, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and find her.

Inaya-Lei was last seen on Friday

Both they and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and we are asking the public for help.

Inaya-Lei is described as:

-White

-5ft 1ins tall

-Slim build

-Long ginger/brown hair

-Nose ring, pierced belly button and pierced tongue

She has links to Eastleigh, Basingstoke and Southampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police