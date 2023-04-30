Southern Rail are warning of disruption between Worthing and Angmering after the line was closed due to an incident.

Emergency crews were called to Durrington-on-Sea just after 9am this morning.

The line is expected to be fully re-opened at 12.30, but Southern Rail say train carriages and crew aren't in the right places, so it will take some time to re-introduce trains.

They're urging passengers to allow an extra 40 minutes for journeys.