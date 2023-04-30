An unrestrained child has been found in the boot of a car travelling on a 60mph road in Dorset.

Weymouth and Portland Police were on proactive patrol when they stopped and pulled over the vehicle on Friday night (28 April).

The driver was subsequently reported for a traffic offence.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Whilst on proactive patrol, PCSOs spotted a vehicle travelling on a 60mph road with an unrestrained child in the boot of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was stopped by officers and the driver was reported for a traffic offence."