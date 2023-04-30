Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Sarah Saunders reports from Rochester.

The streets of Rochester have filled up with Morris dancers and folk musicians taking part in the Sweeps Festival this bank holiday weekend.

It's one of the biggest May Day celebrations of its kind, and the old traditions are still going strong.

The event celebrates the arrival of spring, and was witnessed by Charles Dickens when he lived in the town.

It's many centuries old, and is thought to have originated because May Day was the one time of the year when sweeps- including many children- got a day off.

Now the festival is combined with other folk traditions such as Morris dancing, and attracts participants fro across the country.

" It's a wonderful thing," says Sue Stimpson from Phoenix Morris in Hertfordshire. "The social element is great, and we get to play our instruments and perform."

And Josie Anstee from Kent told us, all generations of her family enjoy taking part.

"I'm the grandma," she said, "and my granddaughters Sophia and Lilah also enjoy dancing with Bishop Gundulfs.

The festival takes place in Rochester today and tomorrow, May 1st. Click here for more details