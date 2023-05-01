Services are set to resume at a Hampshire church, rebuilt after it was gutted in an arson attack nearly eight years ago.

The Grade II-listed All Saints Church was described by the Victorian Society as the 'best building in Fleet', before it was destroyed by fire in June 2015.

The structure of the building was saved, but the interior, roof and stained glass were irreversibly damaged.

The roof was completely destroyed in the blaze.

At the time, fire crews spent three hours trying to contain the blaze.

On Sunday, April 30, they were among those invited to a special reconsecration service at the church, led by Rt Revd Andrew Watson, the Bishop of Guildford.

Crew Manager Jack Jacobs said yesterday: " The roof was fully involved in fire when we turned up with the smoke travelling down the road.

"It was wonderful to see the Church restored and looking just as beautiful as it once did prior to the fire."

It's thought the renovations cost around £4.5 million, but the church, and local people were determined the work should be done.

Watch ITV Meridian's report from the sentencing of Daniel Finnerty.

Daniel Finnerty from Fleet, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson.

Winchester Crown Court heard he sprayed a cross on the wall near the altar with deodorant and set it alight.

Before and after - the beautifully restored rose window

He was sentenced in November 2015 to four years in a youth offender institution and three years' extended licence.

Judge Keith Cutler described his actions as "chilling" and a "cruel blow" to the town.

“The photographs of the church look horrific," he said. "It is a charred, empty shell of a parish church in the heart of Fleet where people have got married and attended weddings and events"

At the time the Rev Mark Hayton said the community had jumped to the support of the church to allow it to be rebuilt .

And he said the church had no ‘ill fillings’ towards Finnerty and that they were ‘praying for him’.

An informal celebration of new life at the church will take place on May 14th.