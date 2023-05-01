A bride-to-be has thanked the local community for helping return her wedding dress which was accidentally sold at a car boot sale.

Liv Stirling turned to social media for help after her dress was sold at the Ford car boot sale in Arundel last weekend.

The dress had been kept at her nan's flat for safe keeping, but was mistakenly included in the clearance, after her nan passed away.

Now the local community has helped to track it down and return it to its rightful owner.

Posting on a Southampton Facebook group, Miss Stirling said: "In the most unfortunate of circumstances, my wedding dress has possibly been sold at Ford Car Boot last weekend as it got accidentally taken during a clearance of my nan's flat where it was kept.

"I am yet to wear it for my special day, and would, with all my heart, like to find the person who possibly has it and get it back.

"Sadly my nan is no longer with us, and this was going to be like having part of her with me at my wedding.

"It is an Adrianna Papell dress in a size 10, brand new with tags.

"If you could please share and keep your fingers crossed for a miracle, I would really appreciate it."

Posting this photo on social media, Miss Stirling said the dress would be like having 'a part of her nan with her' after she passed away. Credit: Liv Stirling/ Facebook

However just days later Miss Stirling revealed the dress has been found.

Posting an update she said: "I honestly cannot put into words the kindness and magic of social media.

"The wonderful couple who had my dress reached out and contacted me after seeing the post to arrange the safe return of my wedding dress.

"They have restored my faith in humanity, and I cannot thank them enough for their selfless kind act.

"I also want to thank absolutely everyone who has searched and shared and managed to make me the happiest person in the whole world.

"My big day will now be complete again, with the part of my nan still with me."

