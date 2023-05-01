House prices near the Cotswold village where Clarkson's Farm is based have increased by almost 400% in one year.

According to property experts at Rightmove, searches for properties near the Oxfordshire village of Chadlington have rocketed since the Amazon Prime TV show launched in 2021.

The latest series follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, as he launches his own restaurant at the 1000-acre site, which has since been closed.

He also welcomed a herd of cows to the famous Diddly Squat Farm.

Property experts say since the new episodes have aired, searches for homes in Chadlington have increased again, this time by 373% compared with the same period last year.

The average asking price for a home in the village postcode area is currently £518,702.

This would buy you a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage.

Between June 2021, when the first season of Clarkson’s Farm launched, and March 2023, the average asking price for a home in the postcode area of Chadlington has increased by 7%.

Experts say it has put the village back in the spotlight.

Property expert Tim Bannister says: “Many of us have watched Clarkson’s Farm and imagined what our life could be like if we relocated to the countryside, or opted for a lifestyle change.

"The countryside still has a real pull with home-hunters, as ‘acre’, ‘rural’ and ‘land’ are still some of the most popular keyword phrases that people use when searching for their next home."

