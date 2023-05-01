Detectives have launched an investigation after a hit and run in Littlehampton in West Sussex in which six cars were damaged..

Emergency services were called to Clun Road at around 5:40pm on Sunday night to reports of a crash involving a Mercedes.

Police say six vehicles, some of which were parked, were damaged, and the occupants of the Mercedes left the scene.

Officers are still trying to find them.

A police spokesperson said: "A large number of people were present in the area at the time of the collision and in the aftermath, and officers are asking anyone with mobile phone footage from this time to send it in.

"Any footage can be emailed to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 1022 of 30/04."

