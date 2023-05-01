Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Rachel Hepworth reports on King Charles III's long association with the south, from early childhood at Windsor to his career in the navy and links with Poundbury in Dorset.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King on May 6th is expected to be watched by millions.

As the historic day approaches, we've been looking through the archives at the life of King Charles and his many links to our part of the world.

The new Prince was first presented to the world when he was a month old, in December 1948.

Credit: Pathé

The young Prince Charles with his parents in Berkshire Credit: Pathé

The following year, the royal family moved to Windlesham Moor in Berkshire, the young prince, unfazed in front of the cameras at five months old.

Aged 8, he followed his father to Cheam prep school near Newbury, becoming the first heir to the throne to go to school.

Prince Charles arriving for his first day at prep school Credit: Pathé

The Royal family at Windsor Credit: Pathé

Although he went to boarding school at Gordonstoun in his teens, he returned to Windsor during the holidays, before attending Trinity College, Cambridge where he studied history.

Prince Charles' graduation photograph Credit: Trinity College, Cambridge

He served with both the Royal Airforce and Royal Navy - and has made many visits to the armed forces in the south as part of his honorary appointments - but it has been a wide range of interests that brought him here.

As President of the Mary Rose Trust, he regularly dived to the wreck before helping to raise her in 1982.

Credit: PA

Climbing the spire at Salisbury cathedral

And his passion for architecture is well known and he's been a lifelong supporter of Salisbury cathedral. He was President of the appeal to restore its spire - and helped organise a spectacular concert to raise a million pounds.

He was behind Poundbury, the experimental planned community on the outskirts of Dorchester- built on Duchy of Cornwall land and prompting a boom in Portland stone and sustainable living.

Officially opening Poundbury in 1996

The King has long been an advocate of organic farming and conservation.

In 2000 he opened the millennium seedbank at Ardingly- built to ensure the future survival of plant species- and, he joked, companionship: " I just want to make sure I have some plants left to talk to in the future," he said.

He was a regular on the polo pitches of Windsor, and Cowdray Park in Sussex, before retiring from the sport.

Playing polo with Prince Harry in 2005 Credit: PA

Being hit over the head with a fake bottle by the Princess of Wales

And in 1986, he visited the James Bond set at Pinewood Studios with Princess Diana, where she famously enjoyed hitting him over the head with a prop bottle.

His second marriage to Camilla, at the Guildhall in Windsor in 2005, was a lower key event than many royal weddings, but the Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, has been a constant support and companion during royal engagements.

Charles and Camilla with the Queen on their wedding day in 2005 Credit: PA

The couple are unlikely to be rooted in the region in the way that the Queen was during her reign, but with a son now in Windsor and such strong ties to the south, King Charles is likely to remain a regular visitor