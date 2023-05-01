A man has been seriously assaulted after trying to intervene in an argument between a couple in Bournemouth.

The victim, a man in his 20s was walking alone in Terrace Road at around 4am on Saturday 29 April, when he saw a man and a woman arguing near to the junction with Upper Terrace Road .

He went to intervene before walking away, at which point he was struck to the back of the head.

He was taken to hospital for a head injury that is believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Neil Jones, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this assault, and I am keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist our investigation.

“We understand there were a number of people and vehicles in the vicinity around the time of this incident, and I would urge anyone who saw what happened or captured anything relevant on dashcam footage to please contact us.”

