Man seriously assaulted in Bournemouth after trying to help couple involved in argument
A man has been seriously assaulted after trying to intervene in an argument between a couple in Bournemouth.
The victim, a man in his 20s was walking alone in Terrace Road at around 4am on Saturday 29 April, when he saw a man and a woman arguing near to the junction with Upper Terrace Road.
He went to intervene before walking away, at which point he was struck to the back of the head.
He was taken to hospital for a head injury that is believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Detective Sergeant Neil Jones, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this assault, and I am keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist our investigation.
“We understand there were a number of people and vehicles in the vicinity around the time of this incident, and I would urge anyone who saw what happened or captured anything relevant on dashcam footage to please contact us.”
