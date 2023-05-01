A motorcyclist in his 30's has died following a single-vehicle collision near Tunbridge Wells.

The accident happened at around midday today on a dualled section of the A21 at Pembury on the coastbound carriageway.

The air ambulance was among the emergency services in attendance, but sadl;y the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pillion passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses.