A man is in hospital with wounds to his stomach after he was stabbed during an altercation in Eastbourne.

Police were called to The Avenue shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday (April 30) following reports a man had suffered injuries.

They are believed to be serious but not life-threatening at this time.

Officers attended the scene and a short time later arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.