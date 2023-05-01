From today new rules come into force meaning that dogs will no longer be allowed on some of the UK's beaches.

Currently dogs are only allowed on all beaches from 1 October though to 30 April, but from today (1 May) our four-legged friends will be restricted from some beaches.

People who fail to follow the rules could face being fined.

There are currently 87 dog-friendly beaches across the Meridian region including 12 on the Isle of Wight and 30 in Dorset.

In Bournemouth from 1 May to 30 September dogs are not allowed of the area's Blue Flag or Seaside Award beaches.

Dogs must be kept on the lead on all promenades, piers, zig zags and footpaths.

In Hampshire there are four dog-friendly beaches which can be used in the summer months including Calshot and Milford-on-Sea.

While in Kent, there are 17 beaches where dogs are allowed and a further 25 where dogs are restricted.

Guide dogs are allowed on the beach at any time.

Dog walkers who want to take their pooch to the beach are being urged to check with their local authority for specific restrictions and timings.

