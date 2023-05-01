Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a man at a pub in Alton have arrested a woman.

The incident is alleged to have happened at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 29, at the White Horse pub in the High Street.

The man was walking past the bar when he was approached from behind, by a woman unknown to him, who then reportedly sexually assaulted him.

As a result of a police appeal, in which a picture was released of a woman they wanted to speak to, detectives say they have now arrested a 48 year old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault.

She has been bailed until the end of July while enquiries continue.