Double Olympic gold medallist, James Cracknell, has entered the race to become the next Conservative MP for Henley.

The 50 year old champion rower is bidding to be chosen by the tories as their candidate at the next general election.

Since his gold medal winning triumphs in Sydney and Athens he's taken part in gruelling challenges from rowing the Atlantic to running desert marathons.

He is a member of Leander Rowing Club in Henley.

James Cracknell (second from right) with his gold medal winning crewmates Credit: PA

Announcing his bid for the South Oxfordshire seat, he told the Sunday Telegraph that the town had a "special place" in his heart.

"I rowed there from when I was 18, bought my first house in the town and had my first child when I lived there.

"So many of my best personal and professional memories are from my time in Henley.

"The town and community always supported and championed its rowers."

Henley MP John Howell MP will stand down at the next general election Credit: UK Parliament

John Howell has been the town's MP since 2008 and earlier this year he announced he would not be standing again.

He took over the South Oxfordshire seat from Boris Johnson when the former prime minister became Mayor of London.

He leaves a majority of more than 14,000 for another Tory candidate to defend.

The South Oxfordshire Conservatives says it will 'select a new candidate in due course'.

