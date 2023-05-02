Actress Emma Watson will be returning to Oxford University to study this coming September.

According to the university's student newspaper, The Oxford Student, the actress, most famous for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, will be studying an MA in Creative Writing at the start of the next academic year.

It won't be the first time Watson has studied at Oxford.

The 33-year-old spent the majority of her childhood in Oxford, moving to the city with her mother when her parents divorced when she was just five.

Watson attended the Dragon School, as well as Headington School where she studied for her GCSEs and A levels.

Emma Watson previously attended Oxford University during the 2011–12 academic year. Credit: ITV Meridian

She was then a student at the Oxford branch of Stagecoach Theatre Arts where she learnt to sing, dance and act.

Though she enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island to study for a BA in English Literature, she deferred as she was filming Harry Potter.

She attended Worcester College, Oxford, during the 2011–12 academic year as part of the Visiting Student Programme before returning to graduate from Brown.

Last year the actress was unveiled as the face of a new perfume for Prada, in which she made her debut as a director with a short film to mark the launch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...