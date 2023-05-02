Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Abigail Bracken's report from Whitstable

A traditional Jack in the Green has danced its way through Whistable's town centre to celebrate May Day.

The Jack - adorned with green leaves and flowers - symbolises new growth and the start of summer.

The tradition was revived in 1976 when Whitstable's May Day festival was started.

This year, hundreds turned out for Whitstable's 48th May Day festival with a procession that ended in the Castle grounds, helping to raise money for the local Lions Club.