Residents in West Sussex have been expressing their outrage after a carefully crafted knitted topper was cut away from its post box and stolen.

The intricate design was created by Cheryl Hayward and had been the talk of the village over the past few weeks.

It had been knitted in time for the King's coronation and had been on display for residents to enjoy.

She said she was at a loss for words when she discovered the artwork was missing and has called for the topper to be returned.

Remnants of knitted coronation post box stopper Credit: Cheryl Hayward - Facebook

Posting on Facebook she said: "I put a huge amount of time and effort (not to mention money) into crafting our village post box topper for the Coronation next week.

"I hope that whoever has done this has taken it home to enjoy, rather than to have mindlessly destroyed it.

"I hope that it makes you very happy and brings you enjoyment.

"However - I would much rather you had messaged me and asked for me to make one for you - which I would have been happy to do."