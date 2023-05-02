A motorcyclist has died and their passenger seriously injured in a crash on the A21 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a blue and silver Suzuki motorbike at around midday on Monday (1 May) on the coastbound carriageway in Pembury.

A motorcyclist in his 30s died at the scene. His pillion passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who saw the collision or the movements of the bike beforehand should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/SC/043/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage who can submit it here: Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...