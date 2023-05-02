Two Hampshire Police officers have been injured during an operation to tackle an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out in Hedge End.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team were deployed to the area on Sunday (30 April) to manage the incident as part of a pre-planned operation.

Around sixty people had gathered to witness or take part in the ride-out.

The officers received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and remained on duty.

The Lower Northam Road was temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Approximately 60 people had gathered in the local area to witness or participate in the ride-out.

A 24-year-old man from Guildford was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle.

A 50-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker, being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal, failure to stop when directed by a Police Constable and possession of Class A drugs.

They have both been released on conditional bail until 30 July, pending further police enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Robins, said: “We want to reiterate that anti-social behaviour and criminality will not be tolerated.

“Events such as these are unauthorised and cause significant disruption for road users and the local community.

"As such we will take robust action against any anti-social behaviour, including using powers of seizure for vehicles and animals."

“These events should be properly authorised via the Local Authority and in doing so ensuring the safety of for attendees, members of the public and emergency services, and we will take robust action against any behaviour that threatens this safety.

She continued: “We will review all feedback from members of the community in relation to policing future events.

“We are imploring anyone with mobile phone footage, dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area at the time, or Ring doorbell footage to please come forward if you have video evidence of any element of the ride-out."

“We encourage anyone with concerns to report these via 101 or by using our website – quoting crime reference number 44230169507.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...