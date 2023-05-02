A major rail line linking Hampshrie and Sussex has been closed following reports of a fire.

The incident has damaged the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour, blocking the Brighton to Portsmouth line.

Southern Rail says it expects disruption to continue until the end of the day (Tuesday 2 May).

A spokesperson for the company said: "Earlier this morning we received reports of a fire near the track.

"This caused the signalling system to falter, and it has now been determined that there is damage to the track, meaning no services can run towards Portsmouth / Southampton.

Network Rail advise a section of track is damaged, and will need replacing."

"Replacement materials are being gathered currently and do not expect to have the line available until tomorrow."

In a post on Twitter, it added: "There will be no Southern services running from the Bognor Regis / Littlehampton area towards Portsmouth / Southampton.

"You can use your ticket on Stagecoach 700 services."

"A limited rail replacement service will operate between Barnham and Havant, under station staff control.

"You may also wish to consider SouthWestern Rail services between Clapham and Southampton / Portsmouth."