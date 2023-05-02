Southern Water customers in Southampton left with no water

Some Southern Water customers in Southampton have been left with no water or low pressure this morning (Tuesday 2 May).

The SO16 and SO17 areas of Southampton have been impacted by a burst water main in Stoneham Lane.

Southern Water apologised to customers who have been affected.

It said: "Our repairs are progressing and we will soon have an update on our vital work in SO16 2NZ. Thank you for your understanding while we resolve this issue."

The water company said engineers have been on site since about 1.30am and supplies to customers should now be returning.