Teenage boy attacked by group of girls in Lancing

A teenage boy needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a group of girls in Lancing.

Sussex Police said the v ictim was walking through Monks Recreation Ground at about 7.20pm on Saturday (April 29) when he was approached and attacked by a group of girls near the basketball court.

The girls were thought to be aged 13 to 15 years old.

The force said one of them was wearing a green top, black jacket, and black tracksuit bottoms.

The victim attended hospital for treatment but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officers investigating the assault are asking anyone with information to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1279 of 29/04.