Hampshire and Kent are expected to hold the most street parties in England for the King's Coronation this weekend.

It's predicted the counties will have 251 street parties each.

Across England, councils have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company one.network.

The parties will cover a total of 263 miles, which is roughly equivalent to the distance from Westminster Abbey – where the coronation ceremony takes place on Saturday – to Land’s End in Cornwall.

The most popular day for parties over the three-day bank holiday weekend is Sunday, when 62% will take place.

Some 27% are planned for Saturday, while just 11% are scheduled for Monday.

Many councils have waived their usual street party fees for this weekend.

All roads officially closed for coronation street parties in England are included in the figures, one.network said.

The analysis does not take into account parties in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, or unofficial events.

James Harris, chief executive one.network, said: “It’s fantastic to see neighbours and communities coming together to use their streets for parties to celebrate the crowning of our new King.

“Organising a street party is hard enough, but local councils should be given a huge hand for their great efforts in facilitating this country-wide celebration.

“With their hard work approving and managing road closures, the country can party safely whilst minimising disruption for road users.”