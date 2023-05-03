A man has been jailed after he stole more than £5,000 worth of items from a home in Guildford and then flooded the property.

39-year-old Martin Chatfield left the house in a mess following a frantic search for valuables at Pond Meadow in October last year.

Before he made his getaway, he decided to leave the taps on in both the kitchen and bathroom which then flooded.

Detectives trawled through local CCTV and managed to identify him. He's been sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Investigating officer PS Chris North said: "I would like to thank the victims for their patience while we pursued Chatfield and brought him to justice.

"Burglary is a despicable crime, and nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home."