Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Tony Green speaks to fundraisers

Cases of breast cancer in Kent have increased by 25% over a ten year period, according to figures in a new review.

It's significantly higher than the national average increase of 14%.

The charity Breast Cancer Now analysed the figures, which has prompted them to launch a campaign to recruit more fundraisers to allow their vital research to continue.

Claire Pulford, Breast Cancer Now, said: "Kent is slightly higher, and probably the reason for that is an ageing population.

"We know that the demographic in Kent is slightly older and that's one of the factors.

"Obviously, as people live longer, they are more susceptible to disease and breast cancer being one of those.

"But what the data is really telling us is that we have a large community of people in Kent with breast cancer, and we need to help them and support them."

Deal resident Kerry Banks is backing the campaign.

She was inspired to become a fundraiser when her friend Julie's breast cancer returned, and she later died.

Since 2006 she has raised more than a quarter of a million pounds and been awarded a British Empire Medal.

Deal resident Kerry Banks is backing the campaign. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Kerry said: "At that point I thought she can't just be another number.

"There's got to be something more, something bigger.

"And at that point I'd learnt a lot more about the charity and I just thought I want to be a part of this, you know, the support they give you.

"Being able to make a difference in other people's lives."

Chantele Rashbrook from Deal began her fundraising at the same time she was having chemotherapy for secondary breast cancer.

She said: "If we don't get the research, then we don't get the drugs.

"And obviously research costs money, and that's where the fundraising comes into it.

"Things are tough for everyone and it is very hard, and it's very hard for the charity, but I think anyone could be a volunteer."