A former housing officer used his position to enter a woman's home and sexually assault her, police have said.

In July 2019, Carl Douglas Button, from Waterlooville, was working for a private housing association when he entered the victim's home.

The 47-year-old then subjected the victim, a woman in her 50s, to a serious and sustained attack.

Detectives say it left the victim with "considerable psychological trauma".

Button was arrested in June 2020, and following further investigation charged on 25 May 2022.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Joyce, said: “I cannot praise the bravery of the victim in this case enough as well as her commitment to supporting the case in court.

“I am pleased that Carl Button has been convicted for his horrendous crimes, which was a terrible abuse of his position of trust.

“I hope this case shows that we will continue to investigate offenders such as Button, and bring them to court to face justice.

“If you believe you have been a victim of sexual abuse, please report it.

“If you are in immediate danger please call 999, or you can report via 101 or online."

Button was convicted by a majority verdict by jury of three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

Button was acquitted of one other count of sexual assault.

He is due to be sentenced next month.

Sexual assault, rape, and other sexual offences can be reported to Thames Valley Police here.