Dorset Council and Dorset Police say they have questions about the Home Office’s plans to house asylum seekers on a barge in Portland Port later this year.

Preparations are underway for the arrival of the huge vessel that will house hundreds of refugees at the port.

Cllr Spencer Flower, leader of Dorset Council, said: "Dorset Council’s position has not changed. We still have serious reservations about the appropriateness of Portland Port in this scenario and we remain opposed to the proposals.

"However, like all local agencies, we have statutory responsibilities to fulfil and collectively we want to ensure robust arrangements are in place if this goes ahead.

The first asylum seekers are due to move onto the barge in the next few months. Credit: PA Images

"We still have unanswered questions which we are waiting for the Home Office and the barge operator to respond to. I want to reassure local people and businesses that Dorset Council, along with its trusted partners, is working to address concerns."

David Sidwick, Police and Crime Commissioner said: "I would like to reassure Dorset residents that Dorset Police have started the necessary and detailed planning required to ensure both asylum seekers and residents will be kept safe.

"Currently though, they also have detailed questions that need answering and that are necessary to ensure the safety of all concerned.

"I have been and remain in regular contact with both the Home Secretary and the Policing Minister, with regard to the funding that will be required to meet the extra policing needs that this project will entail.

"I am determined that the funding should not come from the current police budget or from the people of Dorset and I will continue to push the government to fully fund the necessary security requirements brought about by the decision they have made to site this barge here in our county.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…