Security stepped up in Windsor ahead of King's Coronation

People visiting Windsor will see an increased police presence in the town ahead of the King's Coronation this weekend.

Thames Valley Police said there will be additional officers, both armed and unarmed, patrolling the town centre and the surrounding local area to help provide reassurance and keep local residents, businesses and visitors safe.

There will also be a range of visible and not so visible security measures in place.

It's in preparation for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said: “As communities mark the historic events of the Coronation, local residents, businesses and visitors will see an increased presence of police to ensure celebrations take place safely.

“Visitors can expect to see our Armed Response, Mounted Section and local neighbourhood teams in and around Windsor at this time.

“If you are in Windsor and have any questions or concerns, please come and talk to our officers. You are our extra eyes and ears so please remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.

“This is part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing commitment to ensure that the public is kept safe and secure as they visit Windsor.”

Drone users are being reminded of the Restriction of Flying Regulation in place in Windsor which restricts the use of drones in the area.

If people fly drones outside of these regulations, they could be prosecuted and the drone could be seized or destroyed.