Woman attacked in Reading's Be At One bar

CCTV footage has been released by police investigating an attack on a woman at a bar in Reading.

The assault happened at about 1am on Tuesday 18 March in Be At One bar in Gun Street.

The victim, a woman in her forties, received hospital treatment following the assault and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police has now released CCTV images of two individuals who officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding the assault.

Investigating officer, PC Diwas Limbu, based at Reading police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the people in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230120514.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”