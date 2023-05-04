'My dog ate my book' was the cry from across the Atlantic when Teresa Bennett discovered her beloved animal had chewed up and destroyed a prized possession.

The distressed pet owner had been horrified to find her favourite book in shreds with her shamefaced rescue animal, Cora, looking-on.

The plea from over the pond was heard by librarians in Abingdon who knew the best-selling author of Slow Horses, Mick Herron, was due to visit their historic market town.

Using their contacts in America staff managed to find a copy and had it autographed by the thriller novelist before despatching it to a grateful Teresa.

Shamefaced Cora after eating her owner's prized possession Credit: Teresa Bennett

The international effort to repair the damage done by her mischievous dog began when Teresa discovered her favourite author was due at a book launch in the Oxfordshire town.

She contacted the library from her Indianapolis home and appealed for their help as the hugely popular book had been adapted for TV and was difficult to get hold of.

The Abingdon team sprang into action and using their contacts in the USA were able find a new copy and arranged for it to be autographed and sent to the grateful fan.

Abingdon library's Jess Williams worked round the clock to find the book for the desperate dog owner in America: "Shortly before the event, I was contacted by a lady from the USA, who explained her dog had chewed a prized copy of a Mick Herron book she had borrowed.

Grateful dog owner Teresa Bennett with her pet Cora Credit: Teresa Bennett

"As the book has been adapted into a TV show, its popularity meant it was difficult for her to get her hands on a copy – and even harder for an autographed copy.

"She noticed through her online search that we were hosting an event to launch Mick Herron’s latest series of short stories and asked if this meant we could help her to get a book autographed for her.”

"When I explained to Mick Herron about the mishap, and the international efforts undertaken to get this book to him, he absolutely loved it."

The award-winning novelist lives in Oxford and not only signed the book but also asked to get in touch with Teresa directly: "The tale of Cora and her taste for fiction is one of those delightful episodes that come along every so often, proving that stories don't only happen in books – even if the best ones end up in libraries!"

He’s also arranged for Teresa to receive a autographed copy of his latest story collection Standing by the Wall, signing it 'Teresa & Cora – Another tasty book …. With my best wishes, Mick Herron.'