A generic image of a Great Western Railway train and level crossing Credit: PA

A train driver has shared their frustration after children ran over a crossing as the service was thundering along the tracks.

The railway worker out of Reading station was approaching the Calcot Mill crossing when a boy and a girl, believed to be teenagers, ran in front of the train as it was travelling at 100mph.

Having crossed once, the boy then ran in front of the train for a second time.

Posting anonymously on Facebook, the driver urged parents to remind their kids that messing around on the railway lines carries serious risks.

"Just a gentle reminder to you and yours that messing around on the railway lines is not advisable, and perhaps a gentle reminder to your kids, that they should never think it's a good idea to play about on the lines.

"Trains do not stop like cars and even with the emergency brake applied, at 100mph the train will take around a mile to complete to a complete stop and a human will always off worse than a train."

Earlier this year, s hocking CCTV was released showing the moment two 'stupidly reckless' moped riders were almost hit by 70mph train in Sussex.

At the time Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s route director for Sussex, said: "We came very close to having two deaths on our railway last week and a train driver living with the memories of that.

"We try to make our network as safe as possible but we do need people to work with us by paying attention to red lights and barriers.

"We need to track these people down and make sure they know the consequences of their actions."