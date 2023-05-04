Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a scrapyard in north Oxfordshire.

The alarm was raised near Great Rollright, Chipping Norton at around 2am on Thursday morning (4 May).

There were reports of 'explosions' coming from the scrapyard and crews rushed to the scene.

A large smoke plume could be seen from two miles away, but officers quickly brought the fire under control.

Crews from Hook Norton, Charlbury, Deddington, Burford, Witney and Banbury were called to the fire, along with corews from Moreton-in-Marsh and Stow on the Wold.

Smoke could be seen from two miles away. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Thames Water, Thames Valley Police, Environment Agency and the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks were also there to assist firefighters.

Two fire crews remain on site to dampen down hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.