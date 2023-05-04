M&S security guard Sabeur Trabelsi found guilty of the manslaughter of Jason Page who was hit over the head outside a BP petrol station Credit: Hyde News & Pictures / Thames Valley Police

A Marks and Spencer security guard has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a shoplifter who suffered a fatal head i

njury after being punched in the head and falling to the ground.

Sabeur Trabelsi, 44, of King’s Road, Reading chased 52-year old Jason Page out of the store in Lower Earley in March 2021.

Page, who had stolen £300 worth of meat, suffered the blow to the head when the chase ended outside a BP petrol station in Chalfont Way.

The 51-year old was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries the following day.

Jason Page had stolen meat from a Marks and Spencer store Credit: Hyde News and Pictures

Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Victoria Hunt, of the Major Crime Unit, said;

“Trabelsi has been convicted of the manslaughter of Jason Page.

“This case is an example of the devastating consequences that one punch can have.

“Cripps has been acquitted of perverting the course of justice.

“I hope this will bring some closure to Jason’s family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them.”

A second defendant, Elliot Cripps, of Ashbourne Crescent, Taunton, was at the scene.

The 28-year old was found not guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of perverting the course of justice.

Trabelsi was convicted by unanimous jury verdict of one count each of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.