Police have released new information as officers investigate an assault at a city centre nightclub.

A 24-year old man from Portsmouth was attacked in the outside smoking area of Tokyo Joe’s on Guildhall Walk.

He was approached by the attacker who started talking to him before being punched twice in the face.

The victim sustained minor injuries following the incident on Saturday November 12th 2022.

CCTV image released by police Credit: Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak in connection with what happened.

A description of the suspect in the attack has also been released with the male described as, white, aged 20-25 years old, about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with dark, short hair, wearing all black clothing

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44220459853.