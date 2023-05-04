Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Masterchef winner Shelina Permalloo gives top tips on street food

With the coronation fast approaching and a long bank holiday weekend ahead - now is the perfect time to try out some new recipes.

Masterchef winner Shelina Permalloo, who's from Southampton, gave ITV News Meridian presenters Matt Teale and Sangeeta Bhabra some top tips on how to make those street parties extra special.

Shelina, who became Masterchef champion in 2012, showed Matt and Sangeeta how to make a sweet and savoury dish fit for a King.

Together they made stuffed dates with brie, topped with black pepper, chilli and honey.

The trio also whipped up a very special version of strawberries and cream.

Matt and Sangeeta were shown how to make sweet and savoury dishes Credit: ITV News Meridian

Shelina is excited about the role that food will play in bringing people together over the coronation weekend.

"You don't often connect with your neighbours... It's those moments in time where you ... think actively about something that's involving people you don't often involve.

But she says that cooking great food doesn't have to mean hours of preparation.

"I think simple is key to parties because you don't want to be stressed in the kitchen."

Shelina recommends a dish involving strawberries and Chantilly cream Credit: ITV News Meridian

Shelina has been busy since she won Masterchef.

She's opened her own restaurant - Lakaz Maman - in Southampton, which specialises in Mauritian street food.

She's also been a mentor on ITV's new series Cooking With The Stars, where she's been helping former Busted star Matt Willis brush up on his culinary skills.

And Shelina gave a glowing endorsement of Matt aand Sangeeta's cooking abilities.

"They look beautiful - I know it wasn't an easy task with the whisk and the jeopardy!"