A miniature Shetland pony decked out in royal colours raised a smile among residents on the Hoo Peninsular.

The regal robes on Kizzy-May's back drew the attention of passers-by as she strolled along the country lanes at Cliffe in Kent.

The 3-year-old is a familiar sight in the village walking with her owner Nicky Tucker.

She'll be donning her designer coronation outfit again during the festivities planned at the weekend.