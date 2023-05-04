The midwifery degree course at Canterbury Christ Church University has been ended on safety grounds.

The decision to withdraw the course's accreditation was taken by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), with around 130 students affected.

The latest unprecedented developments could have significant consequences for staffing across the region.

They come after a damning inquiry into standards at maternity units in East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust.

WATCH: Patient safety campaigner Dr Helen Gittos, whose daughter Harriet died in 2014 a week after being born at The Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, reacts to the news.

Sam Foster, Executive Director of Professional Practice at the NMC, said: “After very careful consideration, and in the best interests of women, babies, and families, we’ve made a final decision to withdraw approval of the midwifery programme at Canterbury Christ Church University.

“We understand this is a significant decision which will have a huge impact on the students affected and the local workforce.

"However, as the UK’s midwifery regulator, our role is to protect the public and uphold the high standards of midwifery practice that women and families have the right to expect.

“Our standards set out the proficiencies every midwife must have from the time they graduate and join our register. We work with education institutions to ensure students are appropriately supported and trained to provide high-quality care.

"We can withdraw approval when we’re no longer assured these standards are being met.

“Our full attention now turns to working with the university and NHS England on plans to support the affected students to continue their education at another institution.”

NHS Kent and Medway Chief Nurse Eileen Sills said: “Working in partnership, we will make sure Kent and Medway is somewhere midwives want to work and that they have the support they need to develop full and rewarding careers from the very beginning.

"We will continue to work with our providers to make sure clinical placements offer the best experience for all students.’’

Gill Walton, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said: “This decision will be a huge disappointment to the students and staff at Canterbury Christ Church University, and the RCM will continue to do all it can to support them during this difficult time.

She continued: "We know that this is not a decision the NMC has taken lightly and we fully recognise and support that it has done so in the interests of effective midwifery education and, going forward, good quality midwifery care.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Canterbury Christ Church University said: “The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s decision to withdraw approval for our BSc Midwifery course has devastating consequences for our student midwives as well as the regional midwifery workforce in Kent and Medway.

"Our absolute priority is the wellbeing of our students and staff, and ensuring that our students can continue to complete their studies and begin their future careers, to be the high quality, much needed midwives that this region needs.

"We will work with our staff, students and NHS Partners to achieve this.

They continued: “The University is a major provider of education and training for medical, health and social care professionals.

"Over the past 30 years the University has worked successfully in repeatedly securing accreditation for its courses with over a dozen PSRB’s (Professional, Statutory and Regulatory Bodies) covering Health, Education, Policing and many other areas of professional practice.

"We are deeply disappointed that our significant submission, in partnership with NHS England, the Integrated Care Board and our midwifery placement providers in response to the NMC QA Board’s initial decision to withdraw approval has not been considered as having provided the assurances they required.

"Despite the NMC recognising the significant improvements undertaken by the University and its practice partners, and noting the time needed to implement the changes, we are disappointed that they have not afforded the University the opportunity to establish and embed the changes across different practice settings.

“The University remains committed to providing education and training for the widest range of health and social care professions."